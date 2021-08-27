News 12 wins two national Edward R. Murrow Awards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WRDW-TV in Augusta has been honored with two 2021 national Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

WRDW-TV was recognized for its Investigative reports uncovering a severe shortage of EMTs and paramedics that led to EMS stations being shut down, delays in emergency response, and life-threatening mistakes by dispatchers. The station’s initial investigation ignited follow-up reports earning WRDW-TV a second 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Award for its Continuing Coverage of the crisis. Reports by the station’s I-Team further exposed county leaders had been ignoring warning signs and breaking state laws long before COVID-19 further crippled its emergency response system.

“Our investigation revealed county leaders knew about shortages for years but failed to take action,” said Estelle Parsley, WRDW news director. “This significantly impacts the people in the community we serve. Without our station, and our parent company Gray Television’s commitment to investigative journalism, these stories would never see the light of day.”

Mike Oates, WRDW general manager, said: ”We place a great deal of talent and resources into our investigative journalism. We know it resonates with our viewers, and this is just a portion of our commitment to serve our viewers.”

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news. WRDW-TV News 12, along with other National Murrow winners, will be recognized in an awards ceremony held in New York City on Oct. 27.

