Jefferson County schools offering $500 for employees to get shots

By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County School System is using its share of federal pandemic aid to encourage employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Superintendent Dr. Molly Howard confirmed that the district will offer a $500 incentive for faculty and staff members to get vaccinated.

The district spends at least that much money on a substitute teacher pf school bus driver when an employee is out for quarantine.

MORE | Free medical, dental, vision care and screening set in Louisville

“We believe that this investment in a vaccination incentive is an investment in the health, stability and steadfastness in the educational experience of our students and community,” Howard said.

The district is currently on an “AA/BB” rotating schedule for middle and high school students that has them learning at home some days and in classrooms some days. This keeps all the students from being on campus at the same time.

Howard says the district is doing “as well as anyone around us and more fortunate than some with our number of active cases of students and teachers.”

Elementary students are still learning in person five days a week.

“We hope we can continue,” Howard said.

MORE | How you can cash in on Augusta's $100 vaccine incentive

