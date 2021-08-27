Georgia police chief found dead after vehicle runs off road

COLQUITT, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia police chief has been found dead after his car ran off the road into some bushes.

Local news outlets report Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland was reported missing after he didn’t show up to speak Wednesday at a local church.

His body was found Wednesday night after officials tracked the 51-year-old’s cellphone to his location in Miller County.

Colquitt City Manager Cory Thomas says it appears Kirkland died from natural causes, possibly a heart attack.

His body will undergo an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Kirkland was named chief in Colquitt in May 2020.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.