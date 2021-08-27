FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Advertisement

Staying dry through tonight. Storms possible today, but mostly dry again this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with muggy temps. in the mid to low 70s early this morning. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

More clouds than sun are expected for a good portion of the day, which should help keep highs near 90. Scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon into the evening, but a brief isolated morning shower can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend is looking mostly dry with hot temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s with very low storm chances. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend. Sunday does looks mostly dry again, but still can’t rule out of a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast this weekend between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks dry with hot highs in the mid 90s Monday. Storms will be possible again by Tuesday into the middle of next week. The tropical system impacting the Gulf Coast early next week is expected to near the CSRA by the middle of next week and could bring the risk for heavy rain and possible severe weather.

Tropical Storm Ida has formed and looks to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Ida is expected to become a hurricane and impact the Gulf Coast Sunday into early next week. Watch out latest update on Ida below:

