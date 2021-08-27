FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon through around sunset. Most of the high school football games should stay dry most of the game. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with patchy dense fog forming early Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 70s overnight.

The weekend is looking mostly dry with hot temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s with very low storm chances. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be down near 70 with the chance for patchy dense fog around sunrise. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast this weekend between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks dry with hot highs in the mid 90s Monday. Storms will be possible again by Tuesday into the middle of next week as Ida moves through the Southeast. Our impacts from Ida look minimal, but we could see a better opportunity for rain between Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

