Deputies find 2 teens who were missing, still seek a third

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found two teenagers who were missing but continue to look for a third one who was thought to be with the others.

Joshua Dixon had last been seen at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 3100 block of Bell Drive and Bria Parrish, 15, had last been seen at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 9.

Both have been located, deputies said Friday morning.

Still missing is Kambria Rundell, 15, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Aug, 20 in the 3100 block of Bell Drive. Deputies don’t know what she was wearing, but she took a bag of clothing with her. She’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

