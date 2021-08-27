Advertisement

Serious crash blocks Edgefield Highway north of Aiken

This was the scene of a serious crash north of Aiken on Aug. 27, 2021.
This was the scene of a serious crash north of Aiken on Aug. 27, 2021.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield Highway was blocked north of Aiken where rescue crews and law enforcement officers rushed to the scene of an apparently fatal traffic accident Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. at Edgefield Highway and Lake Shore Drive.

The highway was blocked in both directions in the area north of Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

At the scene, traffic at a standstill on both sides of the crash that was in the middle of the highway and involved a white pickup and a white sport utility vehicle.

Debris was scattered, and a blue tarp covered the driver area of the SUV. An unmarked van pulled up to the tarp and photographers were asked to put their cameras away while a firetruck was moved to cover the scene.

Traffic was backed up in both directions of a crash on Edgefield Highway at Lake Shore Drive...
Traffic was backed up in both directions of a crash on Edgefield Highway at Lake Shore Drive north of Aiken.

