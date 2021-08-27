Augusta’s $100 vaccine incentive: How you can cash in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is set to launch an incentive program that will pay you to get vaccination against COVID-19.

It’s part of the Augusta Recovery Plan, and it will offer a $100 incentive to Richmond County residents who become fully vaccinated.

Here are some questions and answers on how it will work.

Who is eligible for the program?

Richmond County residents who become fully vaccinated at a city-authorized clinic qualify for the program. This includes individuals who were fully vaccinated beginning Aug. 19, 2021, when the framework of the Augusta Recovery Plan was approved by the Augusta Commission.

How will the $100 incentives be distributed?

When the program begins, the city-authorized clinic in which you received your full vaccination will provide you with the $100 incentive.

Where should I go to get vaccinated?

The city of Augusta is actively finalizing agreements with local healthcare partners to expand the number of vaccination centers. However, the current locations of city-authorized clinics include Medical Associates Plus, Christ Community Health and Richmond County Health Department.

When does the program start?

The COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program will roll out mid-September.

What does it mean to be fully vaccinated?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an individual is considered fully vaccinated when they have received their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as of Pfizer or Moderna, or after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Where can you get more information?

Richmond County residents who have questions or concerns about the Covid-19 Vaccination Incentive Program should email VaxUp@augustaga.gov.

