ARC and Augusta Christian making most of high school football changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Week two of high school football is here but not without a little bit of drama. Thirteen cancelled games this week alone. Getting a game rescheduled on short notice has also been a challenge.

Academy of Richmond County Coach Lyle Burns says the match-up was a no-brainer. Both ARC and Augusta Christian were in a tough spot at the beginning of the week after their games were canceled. But it actually worked out being more convenient for both teams because neither of team has to travel too far. But really everything that went into rescheduling is so the players can finally get their cleats on the field.

Friday night is ARC’s season opener since their scrimmage against Grovetown. The team has only been able to compete against each other. Finally they’ll go up against Augusta Christian as their first real opponent.

Coach Burns says he’s not sure how the boys will play tonight but his team has kept a great mindset despite the adversity this season has presented, the Musketeers really just want to play.

“They’ve done a better job than the coaches have cause you get all prepared for a game and then it doesn’t happen and it’s a lot of work and time they just want to play they don’t really they do what you ask them to do but they’re not involved in a lot of that stuff to them practice is practice and game that is the reason they practice so they’re just excited were playing,” said Burns.

We’re glad this match-up is happening. The Musketeers finally get their season underway after their week one opponent forfeited.

ARC is also coming off a season where they finished on top of their region. Augusta Christian is expected to compete for a state championship. While this game wasn’t originally scheduled it should be a good one.

