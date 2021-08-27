Advertisement

Suspect identified in gas station shooting that hurt 2

By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have identified the man they’re looking for as a suspect in a shooting at a gas station that injured two people Thursday.

The shooting happened late Thursday morning at the RaceWay station along Washington Road at Stevens Creek Road.

Two unknown males were arguing in the parking lot when the argument escalated and gunfire broke out, deputies said.

A bystander was struck in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot of a BP station across the street and a male victim who was shot while being driven away. The second victim arrived in a personal vehicle and was dropped off at a hospital.

Authorities posted a surveillance photo Thursday afternoon seeking the identity of the suspect.

By Friday afternoon, they knew his name: Brandon Karim “Trey” Bland.

The 44-year-old man is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He’s known to drive a gold Chevrolet Malibu with black rims or a black Nissan Altima.

He was armed with a semi-automatic firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

This person is known to frequent the motels on Washington Road. Warrants are on file.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Deputies at the scene of a shooting incident that injured a bystander across the street.
Deputies at the scene of a shooting incident that injured a bystander across the street.(WRDW)

