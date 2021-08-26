Two charged in separate child molestation cases in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been charged in separate child molestation cases in Columbia County.

This week, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Neil Hicks, 41, and Paul Kirkland II, 47.

Hicks was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated child molestations and three counts of child molestation, arrest records state.

Warrants state his charges stem from a complaint detailing a 2011 incident in which Hicks is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on multiple occasions.

On Wednesday, Kirkland was charged with two counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, rape and electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, according to arrest records.

Details on the case are limited, but the City of Harlem Police Department reports the charges stem from a complaint made to the agency in July.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Columbia County Detention Center.

