Advertisement

Two charged in separate child molestation cases in Columbia County

Neil Hicks and Paul Kirkland II
Neil Hicks and Paul Kirkland II(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been charged in separate child molestation cases in Columbia County.

This week, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Neil Hicks, 41, and Paul Kirkland II, 47.

Hicks was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated child molestations and three counts of child molestation, arrest records state.

Warrants state his charges stem from a complaint detailing a 2011 incident in which Hicks is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on multiple occasions.

MORE | Bystander shot during argument at Augusta gas station

On Wednesday, Kirkland was charged with two counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, rape and electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, according to arrest records.

Details on the case are limited, but the City of Harlem Police Department reports the charges stem from a complaint made to the agency in July.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Columbia County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
King Laurence
COVID spike spurs plea from chief of Aiken County schools
Greenbrier Middle School
Greenbrier Middle School student charged in shooting threat
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run
File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours

Latest News

Interstate 20 near Thomson.
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closure set for maintenance
Bystander shot during an argument between two males at this gas station.
Bystander shot during argument at Augusta gas station
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone requested South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Letter confirms solicitor removed himself from prosecuting Murdaugh killing cases
Augusta Regional Airport isn't seeing the traffic it did before the pandemic.
Augusta airport getting $1.3M in American Rescue Plan grants