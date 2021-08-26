Advertisement

The Rock: Panthers new headquarters takes shape in Rock Hill

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers(WMBF News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Carolina Panthers’ state-of-the-art team headquarters and practice facility is beginning to take shape. Just over the South Carolina state line in Rock Hill, steel support beams are emerging from the ground on a rocky, dusty 240-acre plot of land.

Dug-up boulders have been cast into a huge pile, construction vehicles scurry about and large cranes hoist metal beams into place on a site that the workers here call ``The Rock,’’ because the architectural design of the headquarters was meant to depict a rock jutting out of the ground.

The Panthers will continue to play home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte but practices, training camp and everything else club-related will be at The Rock. Completion is scheduled for 2023.

