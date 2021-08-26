Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closure set for maintenance

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be overnight single-lane closures starting at 6 p.m. Friday for concrete maintenance of Interstate 20 between Thomson and Grovetown, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The closures could continue during the day on Saturday at crews work on the pavement that carries 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles a day.

Crews will work between the Exit 183 area westward toward Exit 175.

Road closure planned for Evans festival

There will be a temporary closures of Evans Towne Center Boulevard on Saturday for the Public Safety and Preparedness Day event nearby.

Evans Town Center Boulevard from Ronald Reagan Drive to Antebellum Way will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.

The purpose for closing the roadway is to reduce pedestrian/vehicle conflicts for the Event. Pedestrian traffic is expected to be extremely high in that area.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to paving: Pine Ridge Court, Carat Rock Meadows, Stagecoach Way, Overland Cutoff, Pine Ridge Run, Tailboard Cut, Tailboard Way Sleepy Hollow Court, Bufferfield Court, Cactus Trail, Hackamore Trail, Winchester Way, Shallow Creek Crossing, Saddle Tree Lane, Calico Trail, Danielle Drive, Hastings Cutoff, Oregon Trail, Loblolly Trail, Shortleaf Trail, Carson Cutoff, Santa Anna Trail, Lantern Lane, Candlestick Way, Lamplighter Drive and Lamplighter Lane within Petersburg Station Subdivision. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Aug. 20-31.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Wrightsboro Road at Reynolds Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 to Sept. 15, 2021 During this time, only one lane of traffic will be open.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

