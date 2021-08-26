Advertisement

Phillies’ Hoskins out for season with abdominal tear

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a three-run home run off New York Mets' Steven Matz...
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a three-run home run off New York Mets' Steven Matz during the first inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery. Hoskins leads the Philadelphia Phillies with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, and the news is a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes.

Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East. Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season, but he aggravated it when he dove awkwardly for a ball at Washington on Aug. 5.

He returned on Sunday and hit two homers at San Diego, but playing in the field made the injury worse.

