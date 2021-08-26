Advertisement

Patriots trade RB Michel to Rams for 2022 draft picks

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against New England Patriots defense...
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against New England Patriots defense during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots for undisclosed 2022 draft picks. Michel brings some help to a Rams offense that was running low on healthy options with the regular season fast approaching.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the first round in 2018 and entered the preseason at a pivotal point of his injury-plagued career.

New England declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May. That cleared the way for him to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
King Laurence
COVID spike spurs plea from chief of Aiken County schools
Columbia County schools to require masks in classrooms

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina smiles while looking toward Kansas City Royals...
Molina agrees to $10M contract with Cards for final season
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football...
Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence starting QB
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
Yankees hit 3 HRs, hold off Braves 5-4 for 11th straight win
Home Winning Streak Reaches Eight After 6-3 Win Over Charleston