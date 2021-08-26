Parents protest Columbia County schools mask mandate

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday a mask mandate at Columbia County schools went into effect. Thursday morning our crews were out at six different schools ranging from elementary to high school. While we’ve spoken to some parents who say the mandate couldn’t come soon enough, others disagree. At the Columbia County Board of Education parents protested against the mask mandate.

At the Columbia County Board of Education over 40 parents and children were out protesting the districts new mask mandate that went into effect Thursday. They’re saying that masks don’t work, it’s their choice to make for their children.

Health experts say that this is the best way to prevent the spread and we’ve seen it work in the past. We found not many students wore masks to school Thursday morning despite the new requirement. This all comes after the board announced on Tuesday they had over 200 positive cases just this week on top of over 400 cases last week.

The district released a statement saying that safety remains a top priority for them and they thank their community for continuing to provide their students a safe, clean environment to learn. They end off the letter saying we are all in this together, and we are stronger together.

