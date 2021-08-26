Packets make return to Charleston Co. School District’s quarantine education plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Tuesday, the Charleston County School District is reporting 135 cases of COVID-19 in students and staff this school year and many more in quarantine.

Unlike last year, there is not a flexible virtual option for students that have to go home sick or are identified as a close contact and are required to quarantine.

“Last year, we had the temporary remote option and this year that is not in place,” said Andy Pruitt, director of communications at CCSD. “The difference from last year is that we had asked teachers and they stepped up to the plate big time to deliver instruction in multiple ways – both in person and virtually. That’s not sustainable, wasn’t sustainable and, as you’re aware, there is legislation now that protects teachers from having to teach dual modes if they are not going to be compensated.”

Effectively, the policy for quarantined kids is the same policy teachers followed for sick students before the pandemic.

Pruitt says there is a remote option for quarantined students but only if the entire class or whole school must be shut down. That way teachers are only teaching in one mode – online or in person. In the meantime, students are being given packets of work while in quarantine and access to teachers once they return to help them catch up on whatever they missed. Assignments can also be delivered online but not in a class-like setting.

“I think we are prepared to have instruction accessible. I think it’s just a matter of making sure the supports are in place when students return so they aren’t falling too far behind,” Pruitt said.

The plan has left some parents scratching their heads. Cassie Mitchell is the parent of a first-grade student at Laurel Hill Elementary School. It was only hours after dropping off her child on the first day of school that she was back picking him up again. Her son had been identified as a close contact outside of school. While he tested negative, he had symptoms and was advised to stay home for 10 days by his doctor.

“At first he was sick, so we were fine with staying home. As I started reaching out to Laurel Hill to understand what the protocols were, I found out that there really weren’t any. They were dealing with the first week of school so I don’t really blame them, but it was a little disappointing to not have a plan in place,” Mitchell said. “I think we all knew with the COVID scenario kids were going to have to quarantine and I would have liked a better plan.”

Mitchell is able to work from home and has been working with an online education group – not the district – to provide her son with face-to-face contact with an educator. She says she is doing everything she can to keep her son engaged.

“Google is a great friend. It’s very easy to go online and find worksheets that practice penmanship, that practice numbers,” Michell said. “I think it’s different for my son because he is in the first grade and I am not having to teach him complex concepts that are above my understanding.”

All students are supposed to have a device provided by the district that can be used by teachers and administrators to upload assignments for quarantined students, but Mitchell says they have not yet received theirs. Pruitt says they are still working on getting all of those devices out.

For students with technology issues, Pruitt says they have technical support available through their back to school webpage.

