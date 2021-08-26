Advertisement

Molina agrees to $10M contract with Cards for final season

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina smiles while looking toward Kansas City Royals...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina smiles while looking toward Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez as Molina heads back to the dugout between the first and second innings of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)(Tom Gannam | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina’s 19th season will be his last.

The 39-year-old made the announcement a day after agreeing to a $10 million deal for 2022 that represents a $1 million raise.

The 10-time All Star has spent his entire career in the Cardinals organization since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft. He helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

