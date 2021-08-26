Molina agrees to $10M contract with Cards for final season

(AP) - St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina’s 19th season will be his last.

The 39-year-old made the announcement a day after agreeing to a $10 million deal for 2022 that represents a $1 million raise.

The 10-time All Star has spent his entire career in the Cardinals organization since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft. He helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

