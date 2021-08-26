Man charged with attempted murder in Aiken shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing multiple charges for a shooting at an Aiken convenience store and leading deputies on a car chase last month.

James Spann, 34, of Aiken was charged yesterday with driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light and attempted murder, according to arrest records.

On the evening of July 2, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lucky 7 convenience store found on Hampton Avenue NW in reference to a shooting incident, an incident report by the Sheriff’s Office states.

When deputies arrived, they discovered bullet casings on the ground and two vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Security video at the store identified the suspect vehicle that started the shooting, a red Ford F-150 with wheels painted black.

Five days later, deputies found the vehicle traveling on Jefferson Davis Highway. After an attempt to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off and led deputies on a chase that ended with the driver ditching the vehicle to flee on foot.

Deputies reported a family member identified Spann as the driver and said he had been telling the family he was running from the police.

Spann was later arrested on Aug. 25 and is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.