Local organization holding first-ever overdose awareness walk

By Briana Collier
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overdose is an issue we see not only nationally but here locally. Now a local organization wants to help bring awareness to the issue and spark conversation. We sat down with the executive director of Focus on Recovery-Augusta about their first-ever overdose awareness walk they’re holding this weekend and the need for resources in the community.

“For 2020 they were worse than what we expected. 92,000 deaths, which is up from around 72,000 in 2019,” said Christian Frazier-Focus on recovery-Augusta executive director.

That’s the alarming number of overdose deaths Focus on Recovery-Augusta executive director Christian Frazier says they calculated nationally for last year alone.

“To put that into context, it’s almost football season, the University of Georgia Sanford stadium holds 92,000 people,” he said.

He says it’s an epidemic that’s been around for years and unfortunately won’t be going away anytime soon.

“Here locally we know that we’re experiencing between two and three overdoses per day, in both Richmond and Columbia county and that’s just what’s being reported,” he said.

He says conversations have stopped because of the pandemic but the crisis itself never did.

“It’s bad, it’s really bad,” he said.

“When people were forced into isolation, forced into quarantine because of the mitigating efforts. People who struggled with fight or flight responses and usually will self-medicate or self soothe in very improper ways; that was bad,” he said.

He says addiction and even overdose can happen to anyone at any time and if they can help just one person, they’re hoping it will create a positive cycle.

“We’re not just talking about heroin addicts here who are shooting up in the bathrooms over on the southside of town. We’re talking about middle schoolers and high schoolers who have access to medications from either their parents or grandparents cabinets. We’re talking about kids or even adults who have been prescribed these medicines for injuries,” he said.

Which is why he says they want to do something to help, by holding their first annual overdose awareness walk.

“Give people the appropriate space to mourn, to celebrate, to speak out, to hold a vigil, so that we can educate,” he said.

The overdose awareness walk will be this Sunday at the Focus on Recovery Center from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Davis Road 3711 Executive Center Drive. They will have resource services available on site including Narcan. Everything at the center is free.

National Overdose Awareness Day is actually on Tuesday. You can also reach out to Focus on Recovery-Augusta on social media if you or someone you know needs help. Visit their Facebook page at @FORAugusta.

MORE: | Overcoming addiction inspires local woman to open herbal medicine business

