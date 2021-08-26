Local libraries celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month all September

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. Wednesday we met up with a local Augusta woman to talk about the benefits of having a library card.

This September, the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month. It serves as a time to remind adults and children the importance of library cards. Nobody knows this better than Mrs. Joyce Law.

“I’ve had a library card since I was eight years old, I call it my first credit card,” said Law. “Library cards will open your world to wherever you want to go and at very little cost. You need a library card.”

Most people think that library cards only have benefits within the library but this is actually not the case.

“Being a library cardholder has made me more community-minded so I am a member of the friends of the library so there are discounts you can get at other places around town,” she said.

A library card can also provide the opportunity for you to expand your horizons.

“You have ILL materials from libraries from all over the world not just locally so it gives you a great sense of freedom and accessibility,” she said. “You can be any place in the world at any time from the comfort of your home.”

Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t take advantage of this amazing opportunity.

“It is probably our #1 public benefit that is underused,” she said.

So if you’re looking to expand your general knowledge, or explore literature from around the world, be sure to sign-up for a library card.

The Augusta-Richmond Library will be celebrating library card sign-up month all September.

For more information about how to sign up for a library card, call 706-821-2600, or visit the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library or any of its branches in person or online at https://gapines.org/eg/opac/register. Below is a list of special events they are having throughout the month:

Paint Party: Saturday, September 25 at 11:30 am (Wallace Branch)

National Wilderness Month Presentation: Tuesday September 14 at 3 pm: (Young Adults Facebook/Instagram)

Grandparents Day Storytime with the Children’s Department: Tuesdays at 11 am all month: (Headquarters Branch)

Scholarship Essay Writing Workshop: Thursday, September 30 at 3 pm (Maxwell Branch Library)

What’s the Fic? Podcast- Banned Books Edition (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube)

