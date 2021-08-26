Local hospitals in ‘disaster mode’ as COVID cases continue to climb

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local hospitals currently caring for 358 people that are sick enough to be inpatients. And at least 84 of those people are in the ICU. University Hospital hit their pandemic low just last month on July 6 with three COVID patients.

Cases have been climbing since then, to 124 patients, which is the most they’ve seen since late January before the vaccine was even available to most of the public. Health officials say they expect the Labor Day peak to be worse than the January peak.

You don’t even have to go inside the hospitals to see the issue. You can tell by the number of ambulances waiting outside the ERs. AU says at this point they’re just trying to make as much room as possible for patients. They’ve converted the family medicine clinic across the street to an ER overflow area.

Doctors say this wave has some similarities to the January peak, but a lot of differences too.

“It is not business as usual” said Dr. Phillip Coule, AU Health Chief Medical Officer.

“Disaster mode” is how he describes the state of AU Health right now. And things aren’t much better at University Hospital either.

“Lately, our number of new admissions are outpacing the discharges. So we, like what the other hospitals in town, are starting to see more and more patients” said Dr. Barry Jenkins, University Hospital, Chief Medical Officer.

Both hospitals are at capacity and under severe EMS diversion.

“We’re not functioning like normal, we don’t have capacity we don’t have any ICU beds left,” said Coule.

The number of COVID patients is creeping up towards the pandemic high of around 150 patients back in January. Both AU and University currently have more than 100 COVID patients. But it’s not just COVID patients filling beds.

“This has kind of been the perfect storm of a huge surge of COVID patients on top of a number of other patients that are sick but without COVID,” said Jenkins.

They’re also seeing more heart attacks, strokes, and trauma patients with health care needs that were delayed due to the last surge.

“We’ve gotten to the point where those can’t be delayed anymore and that’s continuing to put a strain on the system,” said Coule.

University has significantly scaled back elective surgeries. And they don’t have the staff to open the Summerville campus as a COVID hospital like before. AU is taking up specialized care areas to make room for more beds.

It’s a new wave, with no near end in sight.

“Unfortunately we’re predicting that it’s going to get worse” said Coule.

