Hope for Hooves local rescue lets people paint and nurture ponies

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - So maybe you or your sister or someone you know had a My Little Pony play set back in the day. You could brush the hair and give the ponies whatever kind of makeover you wanted.

Well, now the Hope for Hooves rescue is bringing that magic to life.

CEO Michelle Derrick was always looking for new creative ways to connect with the community and help raise funds.

“The ideas are endless,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, that is so neat.’”

And she says after scrolling through social media, she found something that sparked a new interest: painting ponies

“I did my research and I was and I knew that we had to use nontoxic paint and made sure it wasn’t going to harm them,” Derrick said. “The kids love the horses. The joy... I can’t explain it, the joy on their faces the excitement screams, and giggles. I mean that says it all.”

And it’s not only enjoyable for the kids, but the ponies love the attention too. Some of them have suffered from things in their past like physical abuse and she says having positive interactions helps rebuild trust.

“That’s what it’s all about. Teaching them and showing them that not all people are bad people. Teaching them how to trust us again,” Derrick said.

And in the end, it’s all about love and the ponies couldn’t be more excited to see smiling faces and get warm belly rubs.

Hope for Hooves also can arrange for birthday parties and let occasionally lets students come read to the animals. If you’re interested in visiting, you can go to their website or check them out on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.