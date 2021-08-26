FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Patchy fog will be possible early this morning, especially for areas that saw heavy rain Wednesday. Temperatures will be muggy in the mid to low 70s around sunrise. Today is trending mostly dry across the CSRA with only isolated downpour chances. Temperatures will remain hot in the afternoon reaching the low 90s. Winds will be light out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be back down in the low 70s. More clouds than sun are expected to a good portion of the day Friday, which should help keep highs near 90. Scattered storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Our usual summer pattern looks to remain in place this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s with the chance for afternoon storms. Sunday does look a little drier, but still can’t rule out of a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to low 90s.

The tropics have also become very active once again with three areas we are currently monitoring. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates. Here is our latest Facebook Live discussing the tropics:

