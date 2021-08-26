FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Staying dry for the rest of this afternoon and tonight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s late tonight into early Friday. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Looking dry for Thirsty Thursday Night (WRDW)

More clouds than sun are expected for a good portion of the day Friday, which should help keep highs near 90. Scattered storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon into the evening, but a brief isolated morning shower can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend is looking mostly dry with hot temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s with very low storm chances. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend. Sunday does looks mostly dry again, but still can’t rule out of a stray storm in the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast this weekend between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks dry with hot highs in the mid 90s Monday. Storms will be possible again by Tuesday into the middle of next week. The tropical system impacting the Gulf Coast early next week is expected to near the CSRA by the middle of next week and could bring the risk for heavy rain and possible severe weather.

Tropical Depression Nine has formed and looks to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. We’ll continue to track what could become Ida in the coming days. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

