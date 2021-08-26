Does the past year make you want to smash something? SC Riot Room has you covered.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After enduring the past year and a half, several of us are looking for ways to relax.

For some that might mean opening a good book. For others, maybe its going on a long walk.

But there are some people who find that the best way to relieve stress is by smashing it.

Enter the S.C. Riot Room.

Tucked away in West Columbia, the two-year old business might look unassuming on the outside, but take a closer look and you’ll see, that what happens on the inside is a much different story.

“The basic idea of a Riot Room is you pay to come in and we set up a room full of cups, plates, bottles,” explains S.C. Riot Room employee Nodis Kijula, “And you break it as a form of stress relief or, in most cases, just for a quick, fun activity.”

Kijula says his father decided to open a riot room in the Midlands after hearing about similar businesses popping up around the U.S.

For someone who hasn’t been to a riot room – also known as a rage room—the process is pretty simple.

After making a reservation, you sign a safety waiver at the desk before getting suited up in protective gear.

Once you’re safe and protected, you head into a black-lit room, grab a heavy tool, find your target and begin smashing!

The S.C. Riot Room provides a safe and controlled place to live out all your demolition dreams.

And, as it turns out, breaking things has been a smash hit in the community.

“It’s going over pretty good,” says Kijula, “We’ve had a pretty steady increase over the years.”

And given the past year, letting off some steam seems more pertinent than ever.

“Definitely with COVID, people having to readjust, people having to go from working in an office to working at home, kids out of school, all of that, no doubt it’s going to cause a good bit of stress,” explains Kijula, “All of that build-up is enough to make anyone want to throw a plate at the wall, break their TV, stuff like that.”

While the Riot Room can provide items to destroy, you can also bring your own.

And while it might be tempting to grab a picture of your ex, not all riots spur from anger or sadness.

For some, the experience can be cathartic in other ways.

“We had one group, it was real cute, they printed out negative things on a piece of paper like anxiety, stress, stuff like that and taped it to our stuff,” says Kijula, “And they were hitting it as symbolism of taking those insecurities and fears, head on. We thought that was a really sweet idea.”

Whether you’re mad, sad, stressed or just having fun, S.C. Riot Room is a place to let your emotions fly…literally.

