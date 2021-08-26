Advertisement

Bystander shot during argument at Augusta gas station

By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting along Washington Road at Stevens Creek Road.

The shooting took place around midday Thursday at a RaceWay, according to deputies.

Two unknown males were arguing in the parking lot of the RaceWay.

The argument escalated and one of the subjects shot at the other, deputies told News 12.

A bystander was struck in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot of a BP station across the street.

Both of the men who were arguing left the area, deputies said.

The RaceWay station is at 3021 Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.

Deputies at the scene of a shooting incident that injured a bystander across the street.
Deputies at the scene of a shooting incident that injured a bystander across the street.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
King Laurence
COVID spike spurs plea from chief of Aiken County schools
Greenbrier Middle School
Greenbrier Middle School student charged in shooting threat
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run
File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours

Latest News

Interstate 20 near Thomson.
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closure set for maintenance
Neil Hicks and Paul Kirkland II
Two charged in separate child molestation cases in Columbia County
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone requested South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Letter confirms solicitor removed himself from prosecuting Murdaugh killing cases
Augusta Regional Airport isn't seeing the traffic it did before the pandemic.
Augusta airport getting $1.3M in American Rescue Plan grants