Bystander shot during argument at Augusta gas station

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting along Washington Road at Stevens Creek Road.

The shooting took place around midday Thursday at a RaceWay, according to deputies.

Two unknown males were arguing in the parking lot of the RaceWay.

The argument escalated and one of the subjects shot at the other, deputies told News 12.

A bystander was struck in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot of a BP station across the street.

Both of the men who were arguing left the area, deputies said.

The RaceWay station is at 3021 Washington Road just west of Interstate 20.

Deputies at the scene of a shooting incident that injured a bystander across the street. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.