Here’s how pandemic is affecting Aiken County school district

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Statistics released by the Aiken County school district show how the current wave of COVID-19 is affecting the district.

Out of the total of 23,330 students, 147 face-to-face students were confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus, while 22 of the 3,310 employees tested positive, according to statistics released Wednesday.

Three elementary schools reported hospitalizations. Not necessarily all of those were students, as the statistics include students as well as employees.

The district statistics showed 1,112 students were quarantined and 51 employees were quarantined.

The total number of positive students amounted to 0.63 percent, while the total number of employees testing positive was similar: 0.653 percent.

Among the hardest-hit schools in student cases were Midland Valley High, with 13 face-to-face students testing positive, and South Aiken High, with 12. Aiken High had seven, and Wagener-Salley High had six, as did North Augusta High.

The majority of schools with positive student cases had fewer than five.

Of the district’s 202 virtual students, none tested positive, the district reported.

Although the district can’t impose a mask mandate because the South Carolina Legislature added a proviso to the state budget barring districts from requiring masks, Superintendent King Laurence at Tuesday night’s school board meeting pleaded with students, parents and school employees to “do what you can” to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He strongly encouraged wearing masks, getting vaccinated and avoiding large gatherings.

And on Thursday, the the South Carolina Department of Education announced it was reimposing a mask mandate on school buses across the state .

LATEST COVID STATISTICS FOR AIKEN COUNTY SCHOOLS, RELEASED WEDNESDAY:

