COVID cancels local high school football games

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Football season is just getting started but already local high schools are canceling games because of COVID outbreaks.

The biggest competitor for high school football this year is beating teams before they even step on the field, COVID cancelations. Over 10 games have been called off the past two weeks. Last year only 13 were canceled for the entire season. And this all comes with more relaxed COVID protocols at games.

Fans in the stands are back to 100 percent capacity for Richmond, Columbia and Jefferson County. All three counties require masks for entry to games but once fans are seated they are only encouraged. In Aiken County, 70 percent of fans are allowed in stands and masks are not required.

But unlike these counties Warren County, a school district that closed out of an abundance of caution and not for positive COVID cases, has strict guidelines for both players and fans at games.

Players wear masks in the weight and locker rooms, and on the sidelines. They also have plastic face shields on their helmets. And their athletic director is still open to more suggestions.

“You know I want people to understand were going to do everything we possibly can, I’m not sure that you know there’s more that can be done but if there’s something else that could be done to help we’d be more than happy to look at those options,” said Steven Simpson, athletic director and head football coach at Warren County High School.

Temperatures are also taken for fans, masks are required, and sanitation stations are set up.

