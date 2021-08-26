Court case continues over Augusta fire chief candidate documents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta and our attorney were back in court today.

Back in May, the court ruled the city must turn over the documents about the four fire chief candidates to WRDW News 12 and other media outlets. They did, but today they said they do not agree with the court’s ruling. They claimed that law states they must only make public the information on the final qualified candidates and Burden was the only one.

Our attorney argued labeling Burden as the only final candidate was just a tactic and the city did not meet in public to determine he was the final candidate as required by law. Based on that, the public had a right to request information on the other three finalists interviewed.

“They requested documents that they had the rights to receive under the Open Records Act and they were denied by the city until the court ruled that they had to provide them. That was an injury, not being able to as any citizen should be able to do, say ‘We want to see these documents’...,” said David Hudson, Georgia Press Association attorney.

Even though the city disagreed with the court’s ruling in May, they have not filed an appeal. No decision was reached today.

