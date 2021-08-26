Advertisement

Coroner: No foul play suspected in death of Fort Jackson soldier found in SC state forest

Two arrested in connection with stealing soldier’s belongings
(Dan Stark)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office have determined that no foul play is suspected in the death of a Fort Jackson soldier who was found in a state forest.

Sergeant First Class Gregory Scott Abbott, 55, was found dead in the Manchester State Forest on July 22, officials confirmed.

SFC Abbott was assigned to one of the Army Reserve’s training support battalion’s, 2nd Battalion, 345th Regiment.

The State Forestry Commission found his body in a vehicle that evening and alerted deputies.

RELATED STORY | Fort Jackson soldier found dead in SC state forest, investigation underway

Investigators later determined that multiple items were stolen from Abbott’s vehicle after his death.

On August 20, 39-year-old Johnny Harley and 37-year-old Jessica Davis were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both suspects have been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny.

They are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Johnny Harley and Jessica Davis
Johnny Harley and Jessica Davis(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

The U.S. Army Reserves, SLED, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Charleston Police Department assisted with this case.

