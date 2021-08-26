Advertisement

Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin, right, congratulate...
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin, right, congratulate right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) following Svechnikov's goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP Photo/Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract with forward Andrei Svechnikov.

That deal is set to keep the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. It will also pay the 21-year-old an average annual value of $7.75 million per season.

Svechnikov has been a fixture and physical presence on Carolina’s top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

He was a restricted free agent and the team had long been in talks with him about an extension. The Hurricanes have reached the playoffs in all three of Svechnikov’s seasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
King Laurence
COVID spike spurs plea from chief of Aiken County schools
Greenbrier Middle School
Greenbrier Middle School student charged in shooting threat
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run
Bystander shot during an argument between two males at this gas station.
Bystander shot during argument at Augusta gas station

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a three-run home run off New York Mets' Steven Matz...
Phillies’ Hoskins out for season with abdominal tear
Buffalo Bills logo
Bills’ McKenzie faces discipline for breaking COVID rules
Carolina Panthers
The Rock: Panthers new headquarters takes shape in Rock Hill
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina smiles while looking toward Kansas City Royals...
Molina agrees to $10M contract with Cards for final season