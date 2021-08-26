Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov

(AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract with forward Andrei Svechnikov.

That deal is set to keep the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. It will also pay the 21-year-old an average annual value of $7.75 million per season.

Svechnikov has been a fixture and physical presence on Carolina’s top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

He was a restricted free agent and the team had long been in talks with him about an extension. The Hurricanes have reached the playoffs in all three of Svechnikov’s seasons.

