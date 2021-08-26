Boil advisories issued in Gloverville, Grovetown

GLOVERVILLE, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - Customers in an area served by the Valley Public Service Authority water system are being advised to boil their water for at least a minute before consuming it.

Service was interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs, which opens the possibility for contamination, although no contamination has been confirmed.

The boil advisory affects customers in these areas:

Justin Street

Warren Street

Primrose Lane

Wisteria Lane

Legion Road up to and including Goldfish Lane

In Grovetown

Across the Savannah River in Georgia, the city of Grovetown issued a boil advisory earlier this week due to a water main break at 104 Second Ave.

Areas affected included 101 E. Robinson Ave. and the entire 100 block of Second Avenue.

