Bills’ McKenzie faces discipline for breaking COVID rules

Buffalo Bills logo
Buffalo Bills logo(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed he faces NFL discipline for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by failing to wear a mask inside the team’s facility.

McKenzie wrote: ``They got me! (at)NFL you win!’’ in a social media post in which he included a copy of the first page of a letter he received from the league informing him of the violation. It was McKenzie’s second violation.

The league issued him a warning a day before the Bills opened training camp. Under league rules, the first offense for violating the protocols will result in a fine of $14,650. Repeat violations could result in a player being suspended or fined a week’s salary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

