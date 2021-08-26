From Augusta to Tokyo: Local audio engineer works his seventh Olympics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the ultimate work from home setup right here in Augusta. But a local audio engineer is actually working a gig almost 7,000 miles away. James Twomey is making his mark in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Growing up, James Twomey had dreams of being a musician. He transitioned to music engineering, before doing radio and television commercials in New York City. While there, he got an opportunity to live out a new dream he didn’t know he had.

“I had a client and he went to work for NBC Sports. He became a senior producer there and he sort of said hey wanna come to Vancouver in January,” he said.

Twomey worked the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver as an audio engineer. He’s worked on every summer and winter Olympics since just finishing up the Tokyo games a few weeks ago. Twomey works on special stories featuring the athletes, not the live games. He’s usually the last person to work on a piece before it airs.

“Doing work that might be on the air in like 20, 30 minutes is a lot of pressure. You have to be a real adrenaline junkie to do this,” he said.

Twomey used to work on-site, but NBC Sports let him work remotely starting at the winter games in 2018.

“Pyeongchang they said why don’t you stay home, and I’m like great,” he said.

Meaning some of the stories you see are partly produced in an Augusta apartment.

“It’s really exciting to work on something, know it’s gonna be on the air in let’s say an hour, turn on the TV and watch it,” he said.

The days are long, 12-hour shifts every day for three and a half weeks. But Twomey says there’s a huge sense of pride seeing his work on the biggest stage.

“These people are so hardworking, so dedicated, so talented. You feel like you’re working with the best people in the business all the time,” he said.

Twomey’s won three Emmy’s for his work in the Vancouver, London, and Sochi Olympics. He’s working on the Paralympics now. He’ll be doing his seventh Olympics in just a few months when the Winter Olympics start in Beijing in January.

