Augusta airport getting $1.3M in American Rescue Plan grants

Augusta Regional Airport isn't seeing the traffic it did before the pandemic.
Augusta Regional Airport isn't seeing the traffic it did before the pandemic.
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport will get more than $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding to fund safety improvements.

The airport is getting two grants, one for $99,693 and one for $1.22 million.

The money will fund rehabilitation of 41,500 square yards of the existing air carrier and general aviation apron pavement. That work is meant to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and minimize debris.

The money will also pay for a survey to identify obstructions to the runway approaches.

The funding was announced Thursday by Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, who pointed out their roles in getting the American Rescue Plan passed in March.

“Georgia’s airports employ tens of thousands and connect our state with the nation and the world. We’ve secured these relief funds to support airport operations and upgrades and to help Georgians travel safely,” Ossoff said.

Warnock said: “I could not be more proud to secure these funds for Georgia’s airports, critical funding that will help encourage job growth and support local economies across our state.”

Also getting money are:

  • Columbus Airport: $878,998
  • Middle Georgia Regional Airport: $1.32 million
  • Southwest Georgia Regional Airport: $1.11 million
  • Barrow County Airport: $2 million
  • West Georgia Regional Airport: $1.43 million
  • Perry-Houston County Airport: $1.83 million
  • Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport: $964,950
  • Lagrange-Callaway Airport: $1.2 million

