Yankees hit 3 HRs, hold off Braves 5-4 for 11th straight win

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Wandy Peralta retired Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded for the final out, and the New York Yankees held off the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in a thriller to extend their longest winning streak in 36 years to 11 games.

DJ LeMahieu’s two-run homer in the fifth inning gave New York the lead. Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Yankees. The Yankees remained four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

The 11-game winning streak is New York’s longest since Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, 1985.

