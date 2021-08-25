Train kills S.C. man trying to rescue his dog from tracks

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was killed as he tried to rescue his dog, who was refusing to move from railroad tracks.

The owner and his pet both died when they were struck by a freight train, authorities said.

They were killed Tuesday in Gaffney, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

He identified the man as 43-year-old Andy Junior Coyle, who lived about two miles from the tracks.

The coroner says train video shows the dog sitting in the middle of the track and Coyle trying to move the dog when both were struck.

The Norfolk-Southern train was going from Atlanta to Rutherford, Pa.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.