Advertisement

Train kills S.C. man trying to rescue his dog from tracks

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was killed as he tried to rescue his dog, who was refusing to move from railroad tracks.

The owner and his pet both died when they were struck by a freight train, authorities said.

They were killed Tuesday in Gaffney, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

He identified the man as 43-year-old Andy Junior Coyle, who lived about two miles from the tracks.

The coroner says train video shows the dog sitting in the middle of the track and Coyle trying to move the dog when both were struck.

The Norfolk-Southern train was going from Atlanta to Rutherford, Pa.

MORE | 64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run
Columbia County schools to require masks in classrooms
The Richmond County School System says it's investigating the incident shown in this video.
Video appears to show local school officer body-slamming student
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

A resolution urging New Albany residents to wear face coverings or masks in public to prevent...
COVID updates: School mask mandates spread with virus across Georgia
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
Federal hate crimes trial set for February in Arbery slaying
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Free dental care will be offered at the RAM clinic in Louisville.
Free medical, dental, vision care and screening set in Louisville, Augusta