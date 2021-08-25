Advertisement

For third year, Augusta University makes list of good employers

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University has made America’s Best in State Employers list for the third year in a row, the only employer in Augusta to make the list.

Forbes and market research company Statista compile the annual list by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2020 to June 2021.

“I’ve never been prouder of our Augusta University employees, who are truly the best in the state,” said Augusta University Provost Neil MacKinnon. “Our faculty and staff have helped our students and community learn and thrive through the pandemic. Their hard work and dedication led us to a 3.1% enrollment increase last fall as well as a $2.7 billion economic impact last fiscal year. We are humbled to be named as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers once again and remain grateful for the contributions of every member of Jaguar Nation.”

With 6,500 employees, Augusta University joined the ranks of larger employers in the state, including Google, FedEx and Delta Air Lines. See the full list.

