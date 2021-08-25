Advertisement

A status update on Augusta’s $100 incentive to get vaccinated

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s $100 incentive for people to get vaccinated is in the pipeline but isn’t quite ready yet.

City leaders say it’s going to be about three weeks before the incentives are ready.

Last week, we told you Augusta commissioners approved a program giving you a $100 gift card for getting vaccinated.

Anybody who gets their second shot starting last week is eligible to get the gift card. City leaders are considering whether people who receive a booster shot will be eligible.

The incentives are being funded by $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

They’re also considering if people who receive booster shots will be eligible.

