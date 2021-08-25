Advertisement

Second suspect charged in murder of Orangeburg County school teacher

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion has been...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion has been charged in the 2020 murder of 49-year-old Karl Williams.(Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a second suspect charged in the murder of an Orangeburg County teacher.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion has been charged in the 2020 murder of 49-year-old Karl Williams. Guinyard was extradited from Florida.

He is the second suspect arrested in the case. Aloysius Green, Jr., 18, was taken into custody and charged with murder in January.

The two are charged in the Dec. 14, 2020 shooting death of Williams. The sheriff’s office said Williams and a relative were inside their home on Myers Road when Williams was shot.

A report states that a witness inside the home told investigators the victim was shot when he responded to a knock at the front door.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the investigation into the case is continuing.

RELATED: Deputies charge teenager with murder of Orangeburg County teacher

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
Pedestrian killed in Aiken County hit-and-run
Columbia County schools to require masks in classrooms
The Richmond County School System says it's investigating the incident shown in this video.
Video appears to show local school officer body-slamming student
Randall Dewitt Williams
Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes

Latest News

Local podcast wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award
Local podcast wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award
Local podcast wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award
Local podcast wins prestigious award
CARE certification program encourages sustainable tourism on the Georgia coast
CARE certification program
Coastal Care Program helps conservation of shorebirds