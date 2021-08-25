Advertisement

SC virus money ideas: I-26 widening, body cameras, broadband

Gov. Henry McMaster says he will review the Accelerate SC group's proposal.
Gov. Henry McMaster says he will review the Accelerate SC group's proposal.(WIS)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A special group of government and business leaders has made their final suggestions on how to spend nearly $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.

Among the suggestions are $170 million to jumpstart a $1.8 billion project to widen all of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia and $27 million to make sure every police officer in the state gets a body camera.

There is a proposal to spend $490 million to get broadband internet to all and $400 million to improve local water and sewage lines.  

Gov. Henry McMaster says he will review the Accelerate SC group’s proposal.

The General Assembly will get the final say next month.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
Pedestrian killed in Aiken County hit-and-run
Columbia County schools to require masks in classrooms
The Richmond County School System says it's investigating the incident shown in this video.
Video appears to show local school officer body-slamming student
Randall Dewitt Williams
Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes

Latest News

Money
A status update on Augusta’s $100 incentive to get vaccinated
Classroom
Plans unveiled for for students’ return in Taliaferro, Burke counties
Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County school board approves increase in millage rate
Aiken County Public Schools
More than 1,000 Aiken County students quarantined