S.C. seniors in CSRA can get financial aid to make homes safer

(pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department on Aging has been awarded a $1.1 million federal grant to encourage active, independent lifestyles by funding home modifications for seniors.

The money is available to residents of several CSRA-area counties.

Applicants must be 62 or older and must own the home that is in need of modification. Also, applicants’ income cannot exceed 80 percent of the median local income, as determined by HUD.  The application process for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds will begin Nov. 1.

The need for modifications will be determined by an occupational therapist and regional Area Agency on Aging staff.

Examples of modification include fall-prevention improvements, such as exterior/interior lighting at entrances and stairs; replacing address numbers for increased visibility by first responders; installing handrails at stairs; installing bathroom grab bars and/or non-skid strips in a tub or shower; and installing carbon monoxide detectors and/or smoke detectors.

The funds are available through the Upper Savannah Area Agency on Aging, 800-922-7729, for Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties; and the Lower Savannah Area Agency on Aging, 866-845-1550, for Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Orangeburg counties.

