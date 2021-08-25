Advertisement

Richmond County school board approves increase in millage rate

Aug. 25, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education voted Tuesday to increase the county’s millage rate.

The rate will increase property tax for some homeowners.

The Richmond County School System says the increase will go toward pay raises for substitute teachers and custodians.

It will also increase retirement pay and help with textbooks costs.

