Panthers sign Robby Anderson to $37.5M extension

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team with his teammates during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP Photo/Susan Walsh (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023.

Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

