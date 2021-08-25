Panthers sign Robby Anderson to $37.5M extension

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023.

Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

