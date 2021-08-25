More than 1,000 Aiken County students quarantined

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools joined the list of local school districts with more than 1,000 students in quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure.

Across the Savannah River in Georgia, the Columbia County School System reported similar figures on Tuesday , leading to a mask mandate starting Thursday.

That’s not an option in Aiken County because the South Carolina Legislature added a proviso to the state budget that bars school districts from requiring masks.

And Gov. Henry McMaster remains unswayed in his position against mask mandates despite pushback from the federal government, some parent and teacher groups, and a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Nevertheless, Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence at Tuesday night’s school board meeting pleaded with students, parents and school employees to “do what you can” to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He strongly encouraged wearing masks, getting vaccinated and avoiding large gatherings.

Last week, 147 Aiken County students and 22 faculty members tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of 1,112 students and 51 employees.

Laurence said in his report to the school board that this school year has been more challenging than last year because there were more options last year to respond to outbreaks.

The district can no longer go to a mixed at-home/in-school learning option across the board.

The district could go fully virtual but only after consulting with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and after the significant outbreak has occurred.

“The horse is out of the barn at that point,” Laurence said.

