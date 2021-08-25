Local driving range creates golf clinics for people with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local driving range is creating the time and space for people with disabilities to golf. At Wedges and Wood it’s all about the “Drive and the will” to play.

22-year-old Matt Carpenter had been in the army for three years, when one car accident changed his life.

“I injured my skull and I’m suffering from a traumatic brain injury,” he said.

Carpenter has a tough time balancing, making it hard to walk on dirt or gravel. But he’s found a therapy at the driving range.

“Before I came here, I used to have to wear a belt around my waist for my mother to hold on and help me keep my balance. Now, I’m able to walk,” he said.

Carpenter is one of many people who comes to Wedges and Woods on Wednesday and Thursday mornings to hit some golf balls. The driving range started clinics for people with disabilities about 10 years ago. Back in 2010, owner Nick Prokosa started talking to a couple guys who had come out to hit some golf balls.

“He goes well I’m in this program and we’ve got other guys who would love to come out here and do this. I get a call at 6:30 in the morning the next morning saying he’s bringing a group of guys out if it was okay, and it just took off from there,” said Prokosa.

The range teams up with the Marty Turcios Foundation to put on these clinics twice a week. They also help out other organizations around the area including Walton Options, and the Georgia State Golf Association.

Prokosa says the clinics aren’t just for vets, anyone with a disability can come out. They’ve got all sorts of adaptive equipment including chairs that can hold you upright. Meaning even if you aren’t able to use your legs, you can still come to the clinics.

“If you have the drive and the will, we can figure out a way to get you to play,” he said.

