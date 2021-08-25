Jaguars RB Etienne likely out for season with foot injury

(AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is likely out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans. The team said Tuesday that Etienne has a Lisfranc injury.

The first-round draft pick from Clemson is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.

Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches in the slot and as a third-down back. Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick in April’s draft and paired him with fellow Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

