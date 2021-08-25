Advertisement

Jaguars RB Etienne likely out for season with foot injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(Derick Hingle | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is likely out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans. The team said Tuesday that Etienne has a Lisfranc injury.

The first-round draft pick from Clemson is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.

Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches in the slot and as a third-down back. Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick in April’s draft and paired him with fellow Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours
Shooting
S.C. gunfire kills McDuffie County 19-year-old
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
Pedestrian killed in Aiken County hit-and-run
Randall Dewitt Williams
Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes
Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured

Latest News

Home Winning Streak Reaches Eight After 6-3 Win Over Charleston
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Panthers sign Robby Anderson to $37.5M extension
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
Falcons add former first-round pick Rosen to backup QB race
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Stanton, Yankees win 10th straight, cool off Braves 5-1