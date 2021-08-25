I-TEAM: After local school shooting threat, parents question why district never alerted authorities

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old Greenbrier Middle School student is facing felony terroristic threat charges Wednesday night after sending a violent and graphic text about shooting another student. Parents want to know why the school district never alerted the sheriff’s office.

Our I-Team looked into the situation today.

The text is spelled out in an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

“I f****** hate [victim’s name], she’s full of so much bull**** that its not even funny, I hope she gets dragged to hell, gets her eye plucked out of her skull and her skull comes back to me so I can put it on my wall as a trophy! I hate her so much I want to do a school shooting and only kill her, it’ll be worth life in prison to even death,” the message reads.

The suspect is a 13-year-old boy from Greenbrier Middle accused of sending that text to another juvenile about the victim.

When a school police officer was made aware, deputies outline in the report that the officer didn’t call the sheriff’s office and instead told the parent to call to press charges. He was arrested within hours of that call and is charged as a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office tells the I-Team they believe the school not alerting them is a violation of their written memorandum of understanding on how to handle campus crimes.

That reads in part, “Violations of the law reported to the…sheriff’s office, which occurred or are occurring within the jurisdiction of any Columbia County school campus shall be handled by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office exclusively. The decision to bring criminal charges will rest solely with the sheriff’s office.”

It’s important to note that agreement was signed in 2013 so it’s not new.

We pressed Columbia County schools about this. They denied violating the MOU. We’ve also asked the school if he has been suspended and we are waiting on an update.

A spokesperson for the district tells us, “Safety of students and staff is a top priority and threats of any nature are not tolerated. School administrators are expected to appropriately report any violation of the law to local law enforcement.”

The I-Team also uncovered this is not the first time this has happened. We found another threat made on a Columbia County school campus this year was not reported to the sheriff’s office.

