Dominion outlines help for customers, incentives for businesses

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy is encouraging customers who are struggling financially to reach out for energy assistance funding currently available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and other resources.

“We recognize that many customers across our service territory continue to struggle with their energy bill and other critical needs due to the pandemic, and we want to assure customers that we’re here to help,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy. “LIHEAP is one of many energy assistance programs currently available. Customers can conveniently find more information and apply for a variety of payment plans and bill assistance options online.”

In 2020, more than 65,000 Dominion Energy customers received approximately $15 million in energy assistance through LIHEAP and other agency utility bill assistance programs.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides qualified customers with bill payment and energy crisis assistance, as well as weatherization and other energy-related home repairs.

August is national LIHEAP Action Month, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

To apply, Dominion Energy electric and natural gas customers must contact their local community action agency. Go to DominionEnergySC.com/assistance for a complete list of community action agencies by county.

Customers may also be eligible for EnergyShare, a company-funded, year-round program that provides energy assistance to low-income, persons with disabilities and elderly customers.

Additionally, federal funding through programs like SC Stay Plus is available for qualifying households unable to pay rent and utilities because of COVID-19.

Customers can review a variety of payment plans and assistance options by accessing their online account or Dominion Energy’s mobile app.

Incentives for businesses

Also, small business and nonprofit customers are now eligible for thousands of dollars in incentives when making energy efficiency improvements to their existing heating and cooling systems as part of the company’s Small Business Energy Solutions Program.

Financial incentives cover 90 percent – up to $6,000 – of the cost for energy efficiency improvements to most air, lighting and refrigeration projects with a potentially fast return on investment.

Program benefits include the following:

Free on-site energy analysis of lighting, refrigeration and HVAC systems

Simple, cost-effective options and easy-to-follow recommendations to help manage lighting, refrigeration or HVAC system expenses

Local, pre-qualified contractors to perform the work at the convenience of the business, as well as removal and environmentally friendly disposal of old fluorescent lamps and ballasts

The Small Business Energy Solutions Program is available to Dominion Energy South Carolina’s small business and small, nonprofit customers with five or fewer electric service accounts and an annual energy use of 350,000 kilowatt hours or less. For information about how to participate, complete program eligibility, and terms and conditions, email SCEnergyExperts@DominionEnergySC.com, call 877-784-7234 or visit DominionEnergySC.com/smallbusiness.

